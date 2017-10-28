“Infinity Mirrors”

Posted on by

This week I saw Yayio Kusuma’s jaw-dropping exhibition, “Infinity Mirrors,” at the Broad Museum here in Los Angeles. They only give you 30 seconds (Yes, 30 miserable seconds!) in each room (the crowds are huge so they must limit the time). But who can live the magic and beauty of those whimsical installations and photograph them at the same time? Well, since everybody is a photographer these days, people desperately try to do both, leaving the exhibition with a sense of wonder and frustration at the same time. Anyway, these photos are not great, and I can’t stand the idea of being in all of them (mirrors…), but for those who may not have seen her work or even heard about this magnificent artist, here’s a modest illustration of “Infinity Mirrors.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

One thought on ““Infinity Mirrors”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s