Discovered

It was a little over three weeks ago that Krista Stevens informed me she had picked my photograph below to appear on Discover, “a space where we highlight some of the best content published with WordPress.” She said my work would appear on Discover within the next week or so. I was very excited and flattered but being in the middle of a trip, I had little time to think about it. It wasn’t until I started getting lots of notifications about “Likes” and new followers that I realized it had already happened. I’m sharing this a little late but, as they say, better late than never. 🙂

It was the contrast and juxtaposition that drew us to Angela Furtado’s compelling photograph of the lonely accordionist.

via The Accordionist — Discover