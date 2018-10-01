Lens-Artist Challenge – Look Up

I love this challenge! Looking up is how I have the most fun in photography. 🙂 1. Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, Milan; 2. MOMA, San Francisco; 3. La Pedrera, Barcelona; 4. Me and some Art at MOMA, San Francisco; 5. Norton Simon Museum, Los Angeles.
I love this challenge! Looking up is how I have the most fun in photography. 🙂 1. Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, Milan; 2. MOMA, San Francisco; 3. La Pedrera, Barcelona; 4. Me and some Art at MOMA, San Francisco; 5. Norton Simon Museum, Los Angeles.
Great perspectives Angela!
Thanks, Raj!
🙏😊
Great shots, Angela. I love this perspective!
Thank you!
Great post, 4th composition is my fav!
Truly terrific Angela. Loved them all!
Thank you so much, Tina!