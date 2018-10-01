Lens-Artist Challenge – Look Up

I love this challenge! Looking up is how I have the most fun in photography. 🙂  1. Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, Milan; 2. MOMA, San Francisco; 3. La Pedrera, Barcelona;  4. Me and some Art at MOMA, San Francisco; 5. Norton Simon Museum, Los Angeles.

