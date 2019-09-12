Doors of Süleymaniye Mosque, Istanbul
The Süleymaniye Mosque is an Ottoman imperial mosque located on the Third Hill of Istanbul, Turkey. It is the second largest mosque in the city and its largest Ottoman-era mosque. It is a beautiful building. An architectural wonder. And it has some very pretty doors. We visited it on a very cold and grey day so the external shots don’t do justice to it.
Stunning!
Thanks very much, Jackie!
Breathtakingly beautiful. This style of architecture is so impressive to me. I would have been walking around with my jaw dragging on the ground all day long. It must have been quite a special visit.
I just realized I responded to this comment somewhere else! 😳 It is really stunning and I shall post other photos of the place highlighting the beautiful details.