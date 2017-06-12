Street Photography – Europe Posted on June 12, 2017 by AngelaFurtado1 Avignon, Provence, France. Aix-en-Provence, France. Avignon, France. Aix-en-Provence, France. Nice, France. Aix-en-Provence, France. Aix-en-Provence, France. Aix-en-Provence, France. Aix-en-Provence, France. Aix-en-Provence, France. Barcelona, Spain. Milan, Italy. Milan, Italy. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
wonderful Street photos.. …full of life… ..calm and dynamic
Thank you so much, Markus. 🙂
Awesome clicks.
I love how you captured the souls of these cities by capturing the daily activities
Thanks a million! ☺️
Beautiful, precious, warm. ❤
Thanks so much, Manja! 🙂
Beautiful composition with the stairs!
Thanks so much!
Wonderful composition with the stairs leading us to your subject. Fantastic collection of street monochrome, Angela. Congrats on being Discovered.
Such STUNNING pictures! makes me want to go back to Europe badly! ❤
I belive it’s Not just a street photo, I think it’s a life time dream from past albem.. But all the best it a real time graphic design for the world
These are amazing!! How do you know which one is going to be a perfect shot?
Beautiful photos!!! I wish I could capture the same.
Check https://gwendolyntravels.com/ for travel blogs 😊