I do a lot of experimental work with my photography. I like to create abstract images and sometimes manipulate them in photoshop to make them truly abstract and unique. Many photographers cringe at the thought of manipulating images but I have no qualms about it. I see it as painting or any other form of art. And, I must say, some look pretty awesome on my walls. So, for today’s challenge I have created a couple of experimental images.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related