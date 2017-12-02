334/365 – Hamilton at the Pantages

Today we saw Hamilton for the second time. I am obsessed with this musical and can’t have enough of it. 🙂 The story, the music, and the choreography are fantastic, the work of genius. If Hamilton comes too your city, GO SEE IT! It was interesting to see how three months into their LA run, the company has gotten so much better. Apparently, coming from a run in a smaller theater in San Francisco, the performers were shocked by the sheer size of the Pantages Theater, in Hollywood. It is much more challenging to perform in such a large venue (2,703 seats), packed to capacity, with a very enthusiastic audience. Today’s performance was phenomenal and I was delighted to have gone again. The photos below are not of the show (no photography allowed), but rather of the beautiful Pantages theater, a stunning Art Deco building from the 1930s. My iPhone photos don’t do it justice (they won’t allow “professional” cameras into the premises), but you can still see the beauty of the palatial building. So, enjoy the show! 😉

