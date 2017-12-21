Weekly Photo Challenge: Favorites

Posted on by

For the last Photo Challenge of 2017, Ben Huberman asks us to share one or more favorites. Mine will be a gallery of photos from my wonderful trips this year to: Milan (IT) Barcelona (SP), Aix-en-Provence and Nice (FR), San Francisco (US), Fortaleza (BZ), and Washington, D.C. (US).

Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, Milan.
Duomo, Milan.
The Last Supper, Milan.
Gaudi’s La Pedrera, Barcelona.
Gaudi’s Sagrada Familia, Barcelona.
Sagrada Familia, interior. Barcelona
Aix-en-Provence, France
Pont du Gard, Vers-Pont-du-Gard, France
Nice, Cote D’Azur, France
Fortaleza, Brazil.
Mucuripe Beach, Fortaleza, Brazil
San Francisco, Embarcadero.
San Francisco (Bay Bridge, Coit Tower).
Jefferson Memorial, Washington, D.C.
reflecting Pool, Washington Monument, Washington, D.C.

4 thoughts on “Weekly Photo Challenge: Favorites

    • Thanks, Jo! Yes, travel wise 2017 was really a fantastic year. Getting to know beautiful new places like Milan, Aix-en-Provence and Nice, and returning to favorites like Barcelona, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco was indeed a treat!The fires in SoCal put a damper on things towards the end of the year, but at least we were safe and escaped the worst. Thanks for your warm wishes and have yourself a wonderful Christmas and all the best in 2018!

      Reply

  2. Pingback: WPC: Favorites | Lillie-Put

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s