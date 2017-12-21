Weekly Photo Challenge: Favorites

For the last Photo Challenge of 2017, Ben Huberman asks us to share one or more favorites. Mine will be a gallery of photos from my wonderful trips this year to: Milan (IT) Barcelona (SP), Aix-en-Provence and Nice (FR), San Francisco (US), Fortaleza (BZ), and Washington, D.C. (US).
Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, Milan.
Duomo, Milan.
The Last Supper, Milan.
Gaudi’s La Pedrera, Barcelona.
Gaudi’s Sagrada Familia, Barcelona.
Sagrada Familia, interior. Barcelona
Aix-en-Provence, France
Pont du Gard, Vers-Pont-du-Gard, France
Nice, Cote D’Azur, France
Fortaleza, Brazil.
Mucuripe Beach, Fortaleza, Brazil
San Francisco, Embarcadero.
San Francisco (Bay Bridge, Coit Tower).
Jefferson Memorial, Washington, D.C.
reflecting Pool, Washington Monument, Washington, D.C.
Looks like a good year for you. Have a lovely Christmas and very best wishes for 2018, Angela. 🙂 🙂
Thanks, Jo! Yes, travel wise 2017 was really a fantastic year. Getting to know beautiful new places like Milan, Aix-en-Provence and Nice, and returning to favorites like Barcelona, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco was indeed a treat!The fires in SoCal put a damper on things towards the end of the year, but at least we were safe and escaped the worst. Thanks for your warm wishes and have yourself a wonderful Christmas and all the best in 2018!
Lucky you! You took some fantastic trips. Here’s to another year of exploration, and maybe more rain for the west, and fewer fires….