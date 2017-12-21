Weekly Photo Challenge: Favorites

For the last Photo Challenge of 2017, Ben Huberman asks us to share one or more favorites. Mine will be a gallery of photos from my wonderful trips this year to: Milan (IT) Barcelona (SP), Aix-en-Provence and Nice (FR), San Francisco (US), Fortaleza (BZ), and Washington, D.C. (US).

Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, Milan. Duomo, Milan. The Last Supper, Milan. Gaudi’s La Pedrera, Barcelona. Gaudi’s Sagrada Familia, Barcelona. Sagrada Familia, interior. Barcelona Aix-en-Provence, France Pont du Gard, Vers-Pont-du-Gard, France Nice, Cote D’Azur, France Fortaleza, Brazil. Mucuripe Beach, Fortaleza, Brazil San Francisco, Embarcadero. San Francisco (Bay Bridge, Coit Tower). Jefferson Memorial, Washington, D.C. reflecting Pool, Washington Monument, Washington, D.C.