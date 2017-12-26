357/365 – Feeling Spoiled…

For December, 25 – HUGE surprise this Christmas! Santa Claus, who is a great supporter of my photography adventures, surprised me with this baby: Nikon’s latest full frame model, the D850. We all know that good photography is not about the gear, but I really don’t mind having the good stuff. 🙂 Can’t wait to start using it! And a new macro lens to go with my full frames was also a very special treat. 🙂
Looks great
Congrats dear… Am happy for u
Oh, have fun Angela! I bet that thing is heavy!
I will have fun, fir sure! As for the weight, the body weights about 2 pounds. Let’s see how it feels when I add my lenses…
N.I.C.E ! 😍
Thanks! 🙂
Merry xmas, Angela! …and lots of fun with the new gear! 🙂
Thanks, Markus! I hope you had a wonderful Christmas and I wish you a happy and productive new Year!🙂
You lucky lady you.
Thanks, Sherry!🙂
Wow! That is surely one fantastic gift from Santa! I will look forward to seeing some of your photos, Angela!
Thanks, Pete! I hope I don’t disappoint! 😄
I am sure you won’t 🙂 You are welcome 🙂 And hey, and I am kind of jealous, but in a nice way 🙂 Have fun with your new camera and lens, Angela!
🤣
Ooooo – Santa likes you very much! You are definitely going to be having fun 🙂
Right… Santa seems to have more faith in my photography than I do! Will make my best to live up to it! 😄
I’m sure you will make the camera proud 🙂