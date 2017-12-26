357/365 – Feeling Spoiled…

For December, 25 – HUGE surprise this Christmas! Santa Claus, who is a great supporter of my photography adventures, surprised me with this baby: Nikon’s latest full frame model, the D850. We all know that good photography is not about the gear, but I really don’t mind having the good stuff. 🙂 Can’t wait to start using it! And a new macro lens to go with my full frames was also a very special treat. 🙂

