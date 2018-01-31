Leader of the Pack Image Posted on January 31, 2018 by AngelaFurtado1 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
This person has my admiration – I have enough difficulties walking two dogs
You should see how calm and well behaved those dogs were! I have another shot (I should add it to the post) where they are all sitting quietly. None of them made a move or sound. On the other side there was a guy with two big and very agitated pitbulls.
This sounds like some cosmic power – dog whisperer I suspect. Perhaps you could bribe her for her secrets
If I ever run into her again, I will. Her T-shirt says “Balance and Harmony Dog.com.”
Thats it – I’m off to google
Just googled them. Believe or not, the owner of this service is a Cesar Milan (the Dod Whisperer) protegé. They are on Facebook and one of the posts is about her and Cesar.
There you go.
🙂
😮 Extraordinary. I wonder what they would do to bestia. For sure he would lose his nickname. 😀 I knew I was off to a rocky dog-educating start when amore proclaimed: “Haha, dog whisperer! I’m more of a dog shouter!” Italians… what can I do?
😂😂