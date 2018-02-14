Weekly Photo Challenge: Sweet Posted on February 14, 2018 by AngelaFurtado1 This is what Sweet looks like to me… 🙂 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
Oh my! 🙂 🙂
LOL!
I am sitting here drooling – fantastic photos Angela – each more mouthwatering than the last
Thanks! I should clarify I didn’t eat all of them. Only half.. 😀
Oh this is such a terrible challenge 😉 My goodness what treats you’ve found. And my favourites, macarons ❤
Very hard challenge, indeed! 😉
I’m thinking Yes, Yes and Yes. . My Doctor is saying No! No! and No!. . .
😂
I think I grew 2 inches around my waist looking are your sweets.
Yup, that sounds about right… 😂
The lips say yes, the brain says no, oh the humanity! LOL
Absolutely decadent treats Angela! 😀
Hahaha! Totally decadent indeed! I would not eat those apples and that licorice, but did have that flan and some of those desserts. The rest is just photography! ☺️
It all looks very good. Thanks for sharing the experience, even if just in part. 😁