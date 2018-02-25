Goodbye, my Brother

I lost a brother. My younger sibling, the baby of the family, lost his battle with cancer, a devastating one, found too late to control. He left us too early and too quickly, but the memories will stay and he will live forever in our hearts.
So sorry to read Angela of the very sad and sudden loss of your brother. Sending hugs across the miles
Reaching out in compassion and with sorrow for your loss.
So sad to hear, Angela. Sending hugs
My condolences to you and your family.
Very sad to hear that Angela. Deepest condolences to you and your family.