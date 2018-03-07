Chagall on my mind…

Posted on by

Last Saturday I saw a musical about young Marc Chagall and his first wife Bella Rosenfeld. A love story that ended with her premature death. “Flying Lovers of Vitebsk” is a small and unpretentious British production, that didn’t quite live up to my expectations –I was hoping for something more visually stimulating because…Chagall!– but it was still quite enchanting. It made me think of a couple of his paintings among the many I’ve photographed: “I and the Village,” 1911 (MoMA) and “Cow with Parasol,” 1946 (NY Met). Chagall’s paintings are so full of details and stories, I like to break them into several scenes.
And here’s a glimpse at “Flying Lovers.” https://youtu.be/VJ4K3mIP9dA.

2 thoughts on “Chagall on my mind…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s