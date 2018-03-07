Chagall on my mind…

Last Saturday I saw a musical about young Marc Chagall and his first wife Bella Rosenfeld. A love story that ended with her premature death. “Flying Lovers of Vitebsk” is a small and unpretentious British production, that didn’t quite live up to my expectations –I was hoping for something more visually stimulating because…Chagall!– but it was still quite enchanting. It made me think of a couple of his paintings among the many I’ve photographed: “I and the Village,” 1911 (MoMA) and “Cow with Parasol,” 1946 (NY Met). Chagall’s paintings are so full of details and stories, I like to break them into several scenes.

And here’s a glimpse at “Flying Lovers.” https://youtu.be/VJ4K3mIP9dA.

