WPC: Story

Can you figure out this story just based on the subjects’ body language?

“Lucky,” the black and white King Charles Chevalier on the right, had been wondering away from his human, who kept calling him in a somewhat threatening voice. He finally returned. But unlike his pal on the left, who had obediently stayed close to their human all along, Lucky just sat nearby, defiantly looking away from her. And he stayed like that for as long as I was around. He also kept an eye on me as I tried to capture the moment. Quite an attitude there, Mr. Lucky! Couldn’t help but love him, though… 🙂