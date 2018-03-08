Thursday Doors – 03/08/2018 Posted on March 8, 2018 by AngelaFurtado1 Door to Chiesa di San Fedele, a Jesuit church in Milan, northern Italy. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
Huge!
Yup!
That is certainly a dignified and refined door – almost dares you to open it
Yeah, that’s true. Too bad we were going somewhere else and didn’t have time to go in…
There is a refined majesty in both the building and its main entrance. Great pick!
Thanks, Joanne. That’s true. We couldn’t go in because we were on our way to something else, but I understand it’s also very beautiful inside.