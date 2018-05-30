WPC: All Time Favorites

I was surprised and saddened by the news that the Daily Post and Weekly Photo Challenges will cease to exist. I’ve been participating in weekly challenges for some six years and always looked forward to it. Such is life. I wish the team continued success in their endeavors and hope our paths cross again. A special thanks to Krista Stevens for “Discovering” me last year. I very much appreciated it! So, for this Final Installment, here are some favorites from these past years. A very hard exercise for this Libra…

