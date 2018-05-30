WPC: All Time Favorites

Posted on by

I was surprised and saddened by the news that the Daily Post and Weekly Photo Challenges will cease to exist. I’ve been participating in weekly challenges for some six years and always looked forward to it. Such is life. I wish the team continued success in their endeavors and hope our paths cross again. A special thanks to Krista Stevens for “Discovering” me last year. I very much appreciated it! So, for this Final Installment, here are some favorites from these past years. A very hard exercise for this Libra…

4 thoughts on “WPC: All Time Favorites

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.