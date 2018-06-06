Beautiful or Creepy?

While in Amsterdam last April, I saw an installation by French artist Christian Boltanski at the Oude Kerk (“old church”), Amsterdam’s oldest building and oldest parish church which also functions as a venue for art events. I confess I was bit divided between admiring the message and somber beauty of the exhibition and feeling a bit creeped out by the dark setting, the whispers, and the “statues” that would ask questions when you walked by them. The first time I passed by one it asked me: “Tell me, what is death like?” Scared the hell out of me! So, what do you think?
Agree! If you rush to Amsterdam, the exhibition stays there through July! 😁
just googled and saw some of his other art work. more cool but creepy stuff
In other words, he’s a creepy guy! 🤣
just reblogged this on my site. i dont know if HE is creepy, but his art is. lol
He’s an artist. A provocateur. 😉
and a film maker
A little weird but I like it x
Yes, that’s how I felt about it. The sounds were definitely creepy.
Not sure how I would feel….. I guess it is one of those situations you have to experience first hand…. and I would visit given the chance. Last year on Remembrance Sunday a couple of churches had silhouettes of First World War Infantry Men erected behind some of the church pews to represent those from the congregation that were lost….sounded like a good way of remembering the fallen but many didn’t like the ghostly feel that they felt it created.
True. It’s hard to know how we’d would react to something unless we experience it.
It’s a part of life that we choose not to speak of, largely…
Yes, the artist is trying to make us go past that resistance and engage with the dead. I don’t have any creepy feelings in cemeteries, they usually have a calming effect on me. But this goes beyond because there are 8,000 real people buried under there and he is trying to connect us to them. Sort of…
