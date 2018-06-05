Reflections, Distortions, Selfies… Gallery Posted on June 5, 2018 by AngelaFurtado1 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
Nothing like a bit of glass!
😊😔
Reflections are always fun images to work with! My favourite is the first one with the group of 3 girls, but only the little one is reflected back. I actually had to do a double-take because at first she isn’t obvious standing beside the other 2 girls.
Yes, that one requires a careful look. 🙂
Good reflections.
Thanks, Sherry.