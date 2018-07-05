Thursday Doors – July 5, 2018

Earlier I posted doors from Rembrandt’s house-turned-museum, in Amsterdam. Today I post doors from “The Rubens House,” a museum in Antwerp, Belgium, that used to be the home of the Flemish Baroque painter Peter Paul Rubens. The painter lived and worked in the house from 1610, when he and his wife bought it, until his death in 1640. The building has been almost completely rebuilt and refurbished and displays, among other things, works by Rubens himself as well as other artists, including Anthony Van Dyck and Jacob Jordaens. And I also found some quite beautiful doors there…

Peter Paul Rubens. Self-portrait.

