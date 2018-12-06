Doors of the beautifully renovated Shopping Stadsfeestzaal on the “Meir” in Antwerp, Belgium. The building was originally constructed between 1905-1908, but destroyed by fire in 2000. Since then it has been fully restored with many of the original features back to their former glory. Lots of ornate gold leaf details.
Glad they restored it.
Looks a good place for a wander!
All that gold leaf makes it look like a very fancy place. It is just beautiful.
What I understand is that it used to be a very fancy shopping center, with lots of high-end brand shops, but not so much now as those shops left. All the shops were closed when we went in/