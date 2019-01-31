Lens-Artists Photo Challenge: Unexpected

We’ve been living in Los Angeles for sven years, and with each new year, the annual amount of rain in the city got lower. Last December we had a couple days of much-needed rain, right after those terrible fires, and earlier this month we got rainy days for almost ten days, with just a few breaks between them. That was much appreciated. Then we went back to sunny, breeze days. Suddenly, today, the rain was back with a bang and is expected to be back over the weekend. Kind of unexpected but, as always, very welcome. And it’s so good for the plants everywhere, including those in our yard!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related