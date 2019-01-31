Lens-Artists Photo Challenge: Unexpected

We’ve been living in Los Angeles for sven years, and with each new year, the annual amount of rain in the city got lower. Last December we had a couple days of much-needed rain, right after those terrible fires, and earlier this month we got rainy days for almost ten days, with just a few breaks between them. That was much appreciated. Then we went back to sunny, breeze days. Suddenly, today, the rain was back with a bang and is expected to be back over the weekend. Kind of unexpected but, as always, very welcome. And it’s so good for the plants everywhere, including those in our yard!
A good thing when the unexpected is much wanted too. A positive take on this, thank you!
Thank you!
Lovely! It feels just what it’s needed. I remember reading a long time ago that many cars in LA don’t even have windshield wipers. 😀 I wonder if that’s true and how they do in such weather…
LOL! That’s an exaggeration but many Angelenos don’t have umbrellas. 😉😁
Lovely choices Angela, and yes, definitely needed. Hopefully no mudslides this year
Thanks, Tina! Keeping our fingers crossed!
i passed by a field the other day and noted poppies were blooming!!!
Lovely!
way too early
I hope this is a sign that the drought is finally over. It’s not very often one reads a celebration of rain, but it is good news indeed for LA.
It’s certainly worthy of celebration, as funny as it may seem! As long as it’s not excessive, which then causes mudslides, it’s always welcome!
I’m glad you’re getting much needed rain. Lovely photos.
Thanks so much, LD! 🙏🏻