Wordless Wednesday Image Posted on February 20, 2019 by AngelaFurtado1 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
Ahh! Just gorgeous! ❤
🙏🏻🙏🏻😊
Only after I shared this post on FB, I could read the title of the book. 😉 Brilliant! Did you read all four? I loved the TV series too, it’s so much in the same style as the books.
I’ve just finished book one and started book two. I’ve seen seasob one of the TV series. They haven’t started showing season two here yet.
Here neither, at least I’m not aware of it. Looking forward to it!