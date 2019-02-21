Lens-Artists Challenge #33: Nature

Sunset in Santa Monica, CA.
Canal and swans, Bruges, Belgium.
Agave Attenuata and Birds of Paradise.
Eighty-year-old (estimated) Tipuana Tipu or Bolivian Rosewood. In our backyard.
Little rascal causing lot of damage to our garden…
Sea birds and rocks, Venice Beach, Los Angeles, CA
In response to Patti Moed’s Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #33: Nature
Beautiful, Angela! I love that shot of your birds of paradise and agave. 🙂
Thanks, Patti! Those are muses of mine! 😊
I love this beautiful nature gallery. Thank you, Angela!
Thanks so much, Amy!