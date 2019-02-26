Lens-Artists Challenge: Close-Up Posted on February 26, 2019 by AngelaFurtado1 For Lens-Artists Challenge #34: Close-Up Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
So lovely – and creative! Those forks had me looking more than twice! And the third shot – is it a necklace with feathers? Lovely.
Thanks so much! So happy you enjoyed my collection! 😊 The third is a keychain with feathers. A kind of lucky charm of mine. 🙂
I might have guessed! Thank you again!
Love the feathers, and the leaf!
Thanks, Sue! 😊
Beautiful arrangement of this gallery, especially colours. ❤
Thanks, Manja! 😊
A beautiful set of close-ups.The two forks and shadows are creatively captured. 🙂
Thanks very much, Amy!
Absolutely stunning Angela – all of them. Clearly you’re a master at close-ups
Thanks so very much, Tina! It means a lot coming from you! 🙏🏻😊