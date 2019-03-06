Lens-Artists: Architecture

National Congress, Brasilia, Brazil. Architect: Oscar Niemeyer
The National Museum of African American History and Culture, Washington D.C. Collaboratively designed by Freelon Group, Adjaye Associates and Davis Brody Bond.
Chicago Architecture.
National Gallery of Art, East Building Atrium. Architect: I. M. Pei
“Oculus,” the new World Trade Center Transportation Hub, New York City. Architect: Santiago Calatrava
The Broad Museum, Los Angeles, CA. Named for philanthropist Eli Broad, who financed the $140 million building to house his art collections. Architects: Architectural firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Walt Disney Concert Hall, home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Los Angeles, CA. Architect: Frank Gehry
The Roman Colosseum, the largest amphitheater ever built. Rome, Italy.
Temple of Jupiter, Pompeii, Italy.
For Lens-Artists Photo Challenge #35: Architecture
