I am reaching the end of my door collection and the frequent rains in L.A. have put a damper on many door-hunting walks. I’ve been resorting to random photos from my library. Here are some nice doors from here, there, and elsewhere.
oooo – I like your random doors, especially the 2nd and 3rd ones. It’s the unusual cutout over the doorframe … and those blue doors!!! Nice 🙂
Thank you, Joanne!
more rain is to come
Yup… Another Saturday photo walk fail.
Um… raincoat, umbrella and ziplock bag to cover camera. Lol. 😉
Hah! Not a chance! 😆
Lol
Especially love that Ojai door! I’m up in NorCal, so totally get that antsy feeling about being able to get out to take photos.
Thanks, Angelina! Yes, while I welcomed the rains, it’s beginning to bother me… 🙄
Love that blue one. Here’s to hoping the weather will let both of us get out for a doorscursion soon.
Fingers crossed!