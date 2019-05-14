Santorini, Greece

Santorini is the largest island of a small, circular archipelago, which bears the same name and is the remnant of a volcanic caldera. It’s part of the Cyclades islands. It is also one of the most beautiful islands in Greece. We stayed in the village of Imerovigli, the highest point of the caldera edge, but visited other villages on the island: Fira, the capital: Oia, and Megalochori. All stunning in their own way.
Bacana!
Lindas as fotos. Tenha um bom dia!
Isn’t it the most magical place? The donkey ride up all those steps from the bottom is one of my worst ever memories 🙂 🙂 We came down by cable car.
It is magical indeed! It never even crossed our minds to ride those donkeys. In Megalochori we passed by a hotel way up on the hill and saw an old donkey “parked” in front of it. We were told they use the poor thing to carry their guests’ luggage! I think that’s terrible. But apparently animal protection groups are giving a hard time to folks who use those animals like that, so that tradition may die soon.
Lovely photos. I have to move it up my list now. 🙂
Definitely worth it. Stay in Fira. It’s beautiful and more fun than the others.
Santorini is a fantastic place. Friends said a couple of days would be enough, but a week wasn’t.
It is worth looking at the other end of the island too. We stayed at Perivolos – on the black sand beaches – and hired a quad bike to explore Akrotiri and the like.
Fantastic.
We were there for three days and I agree with you, it’s not enough. To maximize what we could see we went on a 7-hour tour of the entire island, with stops is Pyrgos (which I forgot to mention in my post), Megalochori, Oia, the Akrotiri excavations, a wine tasting and food pairing at Sigalas winery near Oia, and a drive along the beaches, including the black sand beaches. But the weather was nasty with cold winds and some rain so the beaches were not as great…