Santorini, Greece

Santorini is the largest island of a small, circular archipelago, which bears the same name and is the remnant of a volcanic caldera. It’s part of the Cyclades islands. It is also one of the most beautiful islands in Greece. We stayed in the village of Imerovigli, the highest point of the caldera edge, but visited other villages on the island: Fira, the capital: Oia, and Megalochori. All stunning in their own way.

Arriving at our hotel in Imerovigli. Imerovigli Imerovigli View of the Aegean sea. Imerovigli. Imerovigli. Imerovigli. Imerovigli. Fira Fira Fira Megachori Megalochori Megalochori Megalochori Oia Oia Oia