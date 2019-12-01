Lens-Artists Challenge – Abstract Posted on December 1, 2019 by AngelaFurtado1 Patti Moed’s Lens-Artists Photo Challenge Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
These are great, Angela! The first landscape is intriguing. All so clever! 🙂 🙂 Have a great week!
Thanks, Jo! 😊Great to hear from you. Have a great week too!
Enjoyed the variety but yellow seems to be highlighted so well in many of your abstracts – nice…😊
Thanks! I didn’t realize there was so much yellow in the set. And I forgot to include an all yellow picture! 😁
Remarkable set of abstract collection, Angela! #1 and #7 are my favorites. 🙂
Thank you Amy, much appreciated!
Ah, brilliant set of abstracts, Angela!
Thank you, Sue! 😊
Gorgeous choices! The last one is simply wonderful.
Thank you so much, Anne Christine! 😊
These are terrific Angela. I enjoyed each one thinking it was my favorite until I reached the last, which actually IS my favorite!
Thanks. Tina! 😊 That one was very carefully planned and executed, so it deserves the praise. 😁
Bubbles in the second one? Nice choices!
Yes, bubbles it is! 😉
Wow, great post Angela, hard to pick a fav!
Thanks, C.S.! I love abstractions! 😊
This is an absolutely fabulous collection, Angela. I really admire your work.
Thank you very much, Patti!
Abstract is my favorite photography genre. 😊