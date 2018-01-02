Palisades Park Posted on January 2, 2018 by AngelaFurtado1 It’s winter in Los Angeles, but those gorgeous succulents and desert plants don’t mind. Santa Monica’s Palisades Park looks beautiful with the natives in bloom. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
What beautiful pictures Angela – the way you have captured the light makes the plants almost glow
Thank you so much, Deb. 😊
Beautiful pictures Angela. I love the one of the two people going about their nice walks
Thanks very much, Zac!