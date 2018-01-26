WPC: Variations on a Theme

Sense of Place – For this week’s challenge, Variations on a Theme, I’ve chosen to show the same place, Venice Beach, from different points of view.
That first picture is fantastic Angela and the colours are all so vivid
Thanks so much, Deb! I’m glad to hear you liked the series. 🙂
Defnitely like the first photo best, great framing. The second would have been near perfect without the car. Keep shooting!
Thanks! I’m glad you liked the first photo. As for the second, I actually wanted the lifeguard truck there as I was trying to create a “sense of place” and that’s very much a part of Venice Beach.
Such a cool place isn’t it?! I was there this past summer and the people-watching was fantastic! Great choice Angela
Yes, Tina. Venice is a great place. Not only a beautiful beach, but also a very interesting place to photograph people. It’s my favorite place to go whenever I need inspiration.
