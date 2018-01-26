WPC: Variations on a Theme

Posted on by

Sense of Place – For this week’s challenge, Variations on a Theme, I’ve chosen to show the same place, Venice Beach, from different points of view.

7 thoughts on “WPC: Variations on a Theme

    • Thanks! I’m glad you liked the first photo. As for the second, I actually wanted the lifeguard truck there as I was trying to create a “sense of place” and that’s very much a part of Venice Beach.

      Reply

  4. Pingback: Variations on a Theme – Branches – What's (in) the picture?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s