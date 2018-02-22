WPC: A Face in the Crowd

I love street photography. But since I don’t like to ask strangers to pose, and to avoid difficult situations, all my shots are candid and, at least 80 percent of the time, from behind. For that, subjects must be unique in some way, be it in their attitude, actions, looks and/or style. They must stand out in the crowd, and not be just a Face in the Crowd.

Color is definitely their thing.
The arm says it all.
Aww..
Visual sales pitch.
Stylish and in a hurry.
His and hers. A sartorial disaster?
A moment of reflexion.

 

