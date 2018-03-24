March For Our Lives

Posted on by

Today, over eight-hundred marches and other official and unofficial events took place throughout the United States. The nationwide “March for Our Lives” events, spearheaded by Parkland school shooting survivors, called for action to end gun violence and mass shootings in American schools. The march in Washington, D.C. brought together over a million people and had truly memorable moments. Like every other major city in the US, Los Angeles had a large event downtown and several smaller ones in different area locations. Santa Monica held its own march and that’s the one I attended. Here are some highlights of that march.

