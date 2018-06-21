Thursday Doors – June 21, 2018

These are the doors of the “De Zwarte Panter” (The Black Panther) art gallery in Antwerp, Belgium. The building, which was closed that day, was an old church converted into an art gallery. I loved the sculpted panther on top of the studded door, which is also quite pretty. Aside from the two studded doors, I also liked the pretty fountain next to the main door, and was amused by the banana painted on the brick wall. Could it be a Banksy? Since this is about Antwerp, I’m throwing in an unrelated photo of a lovely sculpture found in a square in the city center. Those are characters from the novel “A Dog of Flanders”, by English author Marie Louise de la Ramée, about a Flemish boy named Nello and his dog Patrasche, which is set in Antwerp. Not a door, but isn’t it just lovely?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related