Thursday Doors – June 21, 2018

Posted on by

These are the doors of the “De Zwarte Panter” (The Black Panther) art gallery in Antwerp, Belgium. The building, which was closed that day, was an old church converted into an art gallery. I loved the sculpted panther on top of the studded door, which is also quite pretty. Aside from the two studded doors, I also liked the pretty fountain next to the main door, and was amused by the banana painted on the brick wall. Could it be a Banksy? Since this is about Antwerp, I’m throwing in an unrelated photo of a lovely sculpture found in a square in the city center. Those are characters from the novel “A Dog of Flanders”, by English author Marie Louise de la Ramée, about a Flemish boy named Nello and his dog Patrasche, which is set in Antwerp. Not a door, but isn’t it just lovely?  

3 thoughts on “Thursday Doors – June 21, 2018

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.