Yesterday, for Halloween, we went to an area in Santa Monica where the shops open their doors to trick or treaters and families flock to the area for a safe and fun celebration. This is also a very upscale area with beautiful houses and people go all out with their decorations. I took great pictures of people and decorations, but thought I’d use the opportunity to get some shots for this week’s Thursday Doors. As a bonus, I’m throwing in a couple of doors with Halloween decorations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related