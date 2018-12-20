Thursday Doors – 12/20/2018 ~Picks of the Year ~

Closing the year with 12 favorite doors from places near and far. Wishing all of you door aficionados Happy Holidays and a 2019 full of joy, success, health, and adventures!
Closing the year with 12 favorite doors from places near and far. Wishing all of you door aficionados Happy Holidays and a 2019 full of joy, success, health, and adventures!
Great doors.
Thanks. Sherry! Happy Holidays!
The twelve doors of Christmas. Some very grand entrances there. Where do you find them?
Thanks! I find them mostly in my travels. But some are just around the corner.
All beauties. ❤ I'd love to see locations included but I guess you prefer to be mysterious like that. 😉 Happy holidays!
Thanks, Manja. You’re right, I should have added the locations… I’m always rushed and doing these posts very late at night, so I often forget to add the locations. I might go back and add the info just for you, though. 😉
Ahhh, so kind. 🙂 I’ll be on the lookout. Thank you!
These are wonderful Angela. I had a feeling your year-end recap would be exactly this good. You always seem to discover some amazing specimens. Thanks for taking us all along with you on your travels this year.
Merry Christmas to you and yours and here’s to many fruitful doorscursions in 2019 🙂