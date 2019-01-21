Lens-Artists Photo Challenge: Cityscapes Posted on January 21, 2019 by AngelaFurtado1 Paris, France. Paris, France. New York, USA. Chicago, USA. New York, USA. Chicago, USA. Los Angeles, USA Santa Monica, CA, USA. Cityscapes for Lens-Artists Challenge by Patti Moed. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
The Paris scene caught my eye initially. Great set. Love that beach shot.
Thanks so much! That lovely beach is practically home for me. 🙂
Lucky you! 🙂
I know!! 😉
All fun and beautifully captured Angela. Always tough to beat Paris tho 😊
Thanks, Tina! Yes, Paris will always be Paris, with or without the “yellow vests” pestering around the city.
Great gallery, can’t help but noticed how many blue skies you’ve seen on your travels.
Thanks so much! One of the secrets is to try to go places in the months of April, May or
September. 😉
Love the second one, Angela!
Thanks, Sue! I assume you mean the one of Paris viewed from the top of the Louis Vuitton Foundation?
As you didn’t label it, I don’t know! But I guess so
Gorgeous set, Angela. I love NYC and Chicago too.
Thank you Patti! Two absolutely great cities and favorites of mine.