Lens-Artists – Silhouettes Posted on September 7, 2019 by AngelaFurtado1 For Patti Moed's Photo Challenge: Silhouettes
Lovely silhouettes Angela! Almost all images are done well!
What about the last one, intentional?
It’s a photography technique called ICM (Intentional Camera Movement).
Oh Superb! Never tried that! Thanks for updating me. 🙂
Interesting set!
Thanks. Sue!
All terrific Angela. Loved the basketball shot and your closing image especially
Thanks very much, Tina!
😊
Oh, love them all, Angela! Favorites are the last one and that great guy with the ponytail and beard!
Thanks so much, Ann-Christine! That guy was such a character. He was standing like that, in a sort of meditative pose, for quite a while.
A perfect subject. 😄
♥
A beautiful set, Angela. I also love the guy with the beard and your sunset shots. I’ll have to look up ICM. Thanks for the tip and sharing your images.
Thank you, Patti! Do try shooting ICM! It is lots of fun.
I will. Thanks for the idea.😊