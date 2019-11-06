LAPC – Monochrome Posted on November 6, 2019 by AngelaFurtado1 Street scenes from my recent trip to New York, a city I love to photograph in black & white. For Lens-Artists Monochrome Challenge Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
Fabulous gallery, Angela! Great candids. You remind me how much I love NYC. We’re going there soon. I can’t wait!
Thanks! Yes, who doesn’t love NYC?
I know a few people….not many!
Great selections. Perfect city for people watching and soaring buildings.
Thanks, John!
It’s really the perfect place for B&W Angela. Loved the people shots
Thanks so much, Tina! 😊