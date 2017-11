11/11/2017- Honoring the men and women who gave their lives for this country in legitimate wars, and those who died in senseless wars that should never have happened. May this country’s leaders be kinder to future generations. Here are some photos of the World War II and Korean War memorials, at the Mall in Washington, D.C.. Unfortunately, I didn’t make it to the Vietnam Memorial this time around, but my thoughts are with all Veterans.

