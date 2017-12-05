337/365 – Fire

Devastating wildfires are sweeping through California again. Back in October wildfires hit Northern California, leaving 42 people dead and destroying some 8,400 structures, including homes and businesses. Today, fast-moving fires swept into Ventura County, in Southern California, burning thousands of acres, forcing thousands of people to evacuate, and stifling surrounding counties, including Los Angeles, with smoke. I’m in Santa Monica, further South from Ventura, and while so far the fires haven’t reached us, the strong winds have brought a lot of smoke and dust to the area, making it not safe to be outside for too long. Our poor mailman was wearing a mask and complaining about the smoke. 😦
How did the fires start?
The combination of extremely dry soil, very low humidity, and heat cause small wildfires that normally can be contained, but when this is combined with strong winds the fires quickly spread and are very hard to stop.
Sorry to hear about further devastating wildfires in the area. I do hope you and your family stay safe and the flames can soon be stopped from spreading to the wider area and Santa Monica too.
Thank you so much. I hope it stops soon.
Stay safe Angela. Fire travels so fast, you always have to be vigilant.
Not good….