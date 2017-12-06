338/365 – L.A. on Fire

Another day of raging wildfires in California, now hitting the Los Angeles area. Today, several homes were destroyed and 700 homes were evacuated in Bel-Air, just two miles from our home. And tonight authorities are warning of potentially catastrophic winds overnight and continuing through Thursday. We could be ordered to evacuate at any time during the night if the strong winds spread the fire further south. I am exhausted from a day of worries and expectations, following the developments and preparing to leave home if needed. Hopefully it won’t happen, but we’re ready for the worst. It will be a sleepless night…

