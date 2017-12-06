338/365 – L.A. on Fire

Another day of raging wildfires in California, now hitting the Los Angeles area. Today, several homes were destroyed and 700 homes were evacuated in Bel-Air, just two miles from our home. And tonight authorities are warning of potentially catastrophic winds overnight and continuing through Thursday. We could be ordered to evacuate at any time during the night if the strong winds spread the fire further south. I am exhausted from a day of worries and expectations, following the developments and preparing to leave home if needed. Hopefully it won’t happen, but we’re ready for the worst. It will be a sleepless night…

  5. Hoping for this to end soon. Thinking of my friends in Ventura and Oxnard, Calabassas, LA. too. So many natural disasters California is subject to. Best to you throughout this terrible fire event.

    • Thank you so much! When we moved here we were very aware of the dangers of earthquakes but not of such deadly fires. I think it’s getting worse, as the climate keeps changing and droughts are a certainty, year after year.

    • Thanks, Andy. It’s bad and getting worse. This is supposed to be rainy season in LA and we have had no rain so far and there’s no rain in sight. This following the hottest and driest summer in history… 😨

