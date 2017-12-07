339/365 – The Color Purple?

Before I start, let me say that our neighborhood in Los Angeles seems to have been spared the furry of the recent wildfires. They may not be over, but I’m through with dealing with that. So, moving on to a much lighter subject, I read in the New York Times today that “the self-proclaimed ‘color authorities’ at Pantone sent people to blanket the globe for weeks at a time last year, searching for color signals in food, cars, cosmetics, clothes and housewares. They reconvened, pooled their findings, did their analysis and declared the color of 2018 to be … Ultra Violet.Certainly a pretty color. Let’s see if that really happens in 2018. For now, some shades of the color purple…

2 thoughts on “339/365 – The Color Purple?

