These doors are from an area of Santa Monica known as “North of Montana Ave.” It’s a pretty and posh area, where even the simplest houses cost over $3 million. I like to take walks there since it’s close to Brentwood, where we live, and the streets are beautiful and quiet, in spite of their proximity to busy Montana Ave with its many shops and restaurants. The doors below are not from the more luxurious houses –those are fenced in and you can’t photograph them– and the houses vary in architectural style and size. They are all interesting, each with its own charm.

