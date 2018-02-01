These doors are from an area of Santa Monica known as “North of Montana Ave.” It’s a pretty and posh area, where even the simplest houses cost over $3 million. I like to take walks there since it’s close to Brentwood, where we live, and the streets are beautiful and quiet, in spite of their proximity to busy Montana Ave with its many shops and restaurants. The doors below are not from the more luxurious houses –those are fenced in and you can’t photograph them– and the houses vary in architectural style and size. They are all interesting, each with its own charm.
Fascinating doors
These are lovely. Yes indeed, So-Cal architecture includes an interesting and eclectic mix of styles.
Is it just me or does the one with the wreath have it’s handle in the center of the door like mine this week? Now I’m seeing these everywhere 😀
That’s what I love about So-Cal. Unlike D.C. where most of the houses are traditional, colonials, and entire neighborhoods consist of similar houses, here in SoCal you can find Spanish, Mediterranean, Craftsman, Architectural, Traditional, and any other style in a single block. 🙂
On your question on whether there is a handle in the center, I’m not sure. It ‘s more likely a knocker… 🙂
As much as I love old buildings, I also do like ultra-modern. Sometimes it just works well with the environment it’s in. That said, my favourite is the 2nd last door. I like that long, lean look with the handle that stretches nearly to the bottom. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that there is a transom window either 🙂
I, too, love those beautiful architectural houses! There are some amazing ones in L.A. I wanted so much to live in one of those, but when we were looking for houses to buy we couldn’t find anything in the areas where we wanted to live.
very beautiful
Thanks!