Gentle Takeover Posted on March 4, 2018 by AngelaFurtado1 Photos taken in Brasilia, Brazil. Statue of Saint Matthew, the Evangelist, outside the National Cathedral.
What brilliant photos – pigeons are a force to be reckoned with
Yup. They are brutal. I called it gentle takeover, but it’s more like a hostile takeover! Poor St. Matthew…
A friend of mine used to call them rats of the sky … I think that is a bit harsh though
🙂 A bit, yeah… I so hate rats!