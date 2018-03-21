WPC: Favorite Place

My favorite place is not far from home. It’s a place I go often, just to be close to the ocean, breathe the air, listen to the waves, the seagulls, and just stare at the blue waters of the Pacific. I also photograph it all the time. I feel lucky…
Excellent photos and good choice for a favorite place, Angela! If I lived in the area, it would be my favorite also.
Thanks, Hien! And I’m sure you’d like the bird population, too. 🙂
That’s because you ARE lucky Angela!! Beautiful place, beautifully captured.
Thanks, Tina! I am lucky indeed!
I no longer live on the California coast but I have to return. Thanks for sharing her beauties.
It’s definitely magical and I’m happy these images brought you good memories. Thanks for stopping by and I hope you return to the coast soon!
Very beautiful home you have. Love that last photo.