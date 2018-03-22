Restaurant Doors
NOBU, Japanese Cuisine, New York, NY.
Sonoma, California Cuisine, Los Angeles, California.
Fogo de Chão, Brazilian Grill. Beverly Hills, California.
Hofbräuhaus, Beer House and Restaurant. Munich, Germany.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
The half wood / half glass door at NOBU is really cool … and if I’m not mistaken, isn’t that the silhouette of Brazil on the door of the Brazilian Grill?
Yes, that is Brazil indeed, Joanne. By the way, all these restaurants have excellent food, besides interesting doors. Except for the beer house, that’s just plain fun!
I once ate at Nobu I when I had $. They make the best blackened cod.
They really are great. And, yes, extremely expensive. The one here in Malibu is fantastic, but very hard to get a table. We have to make reservations months in advance to guarantee a table at a certain day.
Fascinating collection of doors. That one at Nobu is great.