Amsterdam: A City of Canals

Amsterdam is a city of canals and bridges. After a few days walking around it, I lost count of how many bridges I had crossed and how many canals I had seen and photographed. Since I love trivia, I found out that Amsterdam has 165 canals, with a combined length of 100 KM (60 Miles). The city has 1,753 so-called ‘numbered’ bridges, 80 of which are within the belt of canals (grachtengordel). There are an additional 2,250+ less significant bridges. No, we didn’t even get close to seeing everything! After a while it gets a bit old… This gallery is dedicated to Amsterdam’s canals, bridges, and all the water around it! Plus the beautiful views that come with them, of course.
Amsterdam this one city I just Love.
How well planned and built.
Equally maintained.
Hats off!
Thanks for sharing, I always wanted some information on Amsterdam.
🎶🌷💞
Shiva
It’s indeed a great city. Lively, easy to walk around (except for the mob of bikers), and beautiful.
Angela my nephew lives there, he tells us about the bikers. It seems the whole country likes cycling. That’s another reason we should appreciate. Don’t they save such a lot of fuel while keeping good health. 😃
Shiva
Yes, it’s great for the environment and for their fitness and health. But pedestrians, especially tourists, experience very unpleasant near hit because the bikers go fast and won’t stop of slow down for anything or anyone. It takes away the pleasure of walking in an otherwise perfect walking city. But that’s my pet peeve. Others may not mind them. 😄
In that case they could establish a separate path for bikers.
They have bike lanes all over the place and that’s the problem because they assume once they’re in their lanes they have the right of way. But pedestrians and cars need to cross those bike lanes. It takes some getting used to it, I guess.
I guess so 🙄🤔😃