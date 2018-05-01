Amsterdam: A City of Canals

Posted on by

Amsterdam is a city of canals and bridges. After a few days walking around it, I lost count of how many bridges I had crossed and how many canals I had seen and photographed. Since I love trivia, I found out that Amsterdam has 165 canals, with a combined length of 100 KM (60 Miles). The city has 1,753 so-called ‘numbered’ bridges, 80 of which are within the belt of canals (grachtengordel). There are an additional 2,250+ less significant bridges. No, we didn’t even get close to seeing everything! After a while it gets a bit old… This gallery is dedicated to Amsterdam’s canals, bridges, and all the water around it! Plus the beautiful views that come with them, of course.

7 thoughts on “Amsterdam: A City of Canals

  1. Amsterdam this one city I just Love.
    How well planned and built.
    Equally maintained.
    Hats off!
    Thanks for sharing, I always wanted some information on Amsterdam.
    🎶🌷💞
    Shiva

    Reply

      • Angela my nephew lives there, he tells us about the bikers. It seems the whole country likes cycling. That’s another reason we should appreciate. Don’t they save such a lot of fuel while keeping good health. 😃
        Shiva

      • Yes, it’s great for the environment and for their fitness and health. But pedestrians, especially tourists, experience very unpleasant near hit because the bikers go fast and won’t stop of slow down for anything or anyone. It takes away the pleasure of walking in an otherwise perfect walking city. But that’s my pet peeve. Others may not mind them. 😄

      • They have bike lanes all over the place and that’s the problem because they assume once they’re in their lanes they have the right of way. But pedestrians and cars need to cross those bike lanes. It takes some getting used to it, I guess.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s