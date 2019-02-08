Thursday Doors – 02/07/2019

These old houses (with their very simple doors) were built in the early 20th century and are located at an old district of my hometown of Fortaleza, Brazil, next to a large cultural center (that’s where the reddish light comes from). Most houses are now shops, bars, and restaurants to serve locals and tourists visiting the center (last photo). When I took these photos, restaurants and bars were just opening for dinner, drinks and live music. 

