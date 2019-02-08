These old houses (with their very simple doors) were built in the early 20th century and are located at an old district of my hometown of Fortaleza, Brazil, next to a large cultural center (that’s where the reddish light comes from). Most houses are now shops, bars, and restaurants to serve locals and tourists visiting the center (last photo). When I took these photos, restaurants and bars were just opening for dinner, drinks and live music.

