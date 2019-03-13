Lens-Artists Challenge: Around the Neighborhood

Los Angeles is a sprawling city, with numerous districts and neighborhoods. I live on the so-called Westside area, which includes Brentwood, West LA, West Hollywood, Westwood, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Venice, Pacific Palisades, and Century City among several other neighborhoods. We live in Brentwood but Santa Monica, Westwood, Venice and Century City are part of what I would call my extended neighborhood. Almost everything I do is in these neighborhoods, especially Santa Monica, which happens to be right next to Brentwood. Here are some of my favorite places in my neck of the woods.
Santa Monica Beach and downtown Santa Monica.
Santa Monica Pier.
Santa Monica residential street.
Santa Monica bluffs, the California Incline, the Pacific Coast Highway and Santa Monica Beach.
Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica.
UCLA Campus, in Westwood.
UCLA Campus, Westwood.
Westwood Street, with blooming Jacarandas.
Venice Beach.
Venice Beach Boardwalk.
Venice Canals Historic District. This is a residential area with beautiful homes and several man-made canals, originally built in 1905.
The Getty Center in Brentwood is one of the best museums in LA. It’s a short 10-minute drive from my house.
View of Century City from the Getty Center. The infamous 405 Freeway during the beginning of rush hour is seen below.
For Tina Shell’s Lens-Artists Challenge #36 – Around the Neighborhood
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Love the blooms- the shot from the bridge thru those lines – and how cool you are ten minutes from the Getty center
Thanks! I consider myself very lucky indeed to be where I am in this huge city.
Such a gorgeous and “happening” place – and yesterday I was hearing something on the radio about a past earthquake (think it was related to this: -https://www.smdp.com/santa-monicans-remember-northridge-earthquake/131256
I did not have time to listen to it all – it was interesting – and so let’s add “resilience” and “strong” to the folks in your neighborhood
Oh, yes… The infamous Northridge earthquake of 1994. Thank God I wasn’t here yet. 😰 The biggest downside of living in L.A. (or California in general) is the constant possibility of a big one. Small ones happen almost every day, but so far I have only experienced small ones. It’s always a scare, regardless of the intensity. 😳
Yes – and each place you live has its geographic issues – we did not realize Virginia has a fault line too and a few years ago the small town of Louisa has some major damage.
And the show I was listening to actually was ask talking about early 1970s?? I heard Santa Monica freeway/highway and so it might have been the San Fernando area too
I lived in the Washington D.C. area when that 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Louisa, Virginia. I was at a mall in Tyson’s Corner, Northern VA. It was quite a rumble. Bigger than anything I’ve experienced here so far.
As for the LA earthquakes, there was indeed a big one (magnitude 6.6) in the San Fernando Valley in 1970. And later, in 1994, an equally big one (6.7) in Northridge which is also in the San Fernando Valley. It was felt and caused damage in most of the greater LA area. 😨
Wow – at a mall when it hit? I was at Panera with a student – sitting on the patio – we barely felt the quake
—
Anyhow – nice comment sharing from the east coast to the west coast! 😊
So many people on that beach! I’ll have stroll by the canal, Angela 🙂 🙂
You should see it on a summer weekend or holiday. It looks like a Where’s Aldo picture.
😅😅
Wow.. you live in famous neighborhood… I love the one with jacarandas…
Yes, the jacarandas are really beautiful!
Excellent LA cityscapes!
Thanks, C.S.!
Great shots! I love the streets lined with palms and the blooming trees. That’s cool. Thanks for sharing! I’ve heard a lot about the area, but never seen it.
Thanks very much! I hope you get to visit and experience LA.
So often you hear about the congestion of LA. But you really captured so much beauty in the area. It was nice to see!
It’s all true about the congestion, the terrible traffic, the high cost of living, etc. But there’s also a lot of beauty. As I didn’t even capture much of the mountains all around us. We chose to live near the ocean, near Santa Monica and Venice, where things are still a bit more laid back.
Thank you so much for sharing and giving me that new perspective!
Ahh. Great color and clarity. Evidence of what a full-frame camera will do!
Indeed! We know that good gear is not all that’s needed to make great photographs, but it certainly helps! My Nikon D850 is fabulous. And you are right on the mark: great colors and great clarity.
Lindas as fotos. Gostei!