Lens-Artists Challenge: Around the Neighborhood

Los Angeles is a sprawling city, with numerous districts and neighborhoods. I live on the so-called Westside area, which includes Brentwood, West LA, West Hollywood, Westwood, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Venice, Pacific Palisades, and Century City among several other neighborhoods. We live in Brentwood but Santa Monica, Westwood, Venice and Century City are part of what I would call my extended neighborhood. Almost everything I do is in these neighborhoods, especially Santa Monica, which happens to be right next to Brentwood. Here are some of my favorite places in my neck of the woods.

For Tina Shell’s Lens-Artists Challenge #36 – Around the Neighborhood