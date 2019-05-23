Images from Istanbul

Here is a series of photographs I took in Istanbul, Turkey, using Intentional Camera Movement technique (ICM). Most of them were taken on the grounds of mosques, palaces, or on the streets of Istanbul.

Images from Istanbul

  1. OK, you were using I suspect just a small vertical movement, I’m intrigued… It certainly creates an interesting effect. You probably don’t want to say what the shutter speed was! I’m being nosy!

