Images from Istanbul Posted on May 23, 2019 by AngelaFurtado1 Here is a series of photographs I took in Istanbul, Turkey, using Intentional Camera Movement technique (ICM). Most of them were taken on the grounds of mosques, palaces, or on the streets of Istanbul. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
OK, you were using I suspect just a small vertical movement, I’m intrigued… It certainly creates an interesting effect. You probably don’t want to say what the shutter speed was! I’m being nosy!
I’ll be happy to tell you the shutter speeds I used on them. Will have to double check and get back to you.
Fab, thanks!
OK, I’ve double-checked the data for those and they were all taken using 0.3 to 0.6 sec. Most of my ICMs are taken with about 1/2 a second shutter speed.